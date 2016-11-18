Dr. Phil is under fire for episode featuring visibly sick actress Shelley Duvall

1:03 Peace Rally at The Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte Pause

2:44 Carlos Figueroa talks about speaking to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board

3:38 We'll be there

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?