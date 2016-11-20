AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump hosts potential cabinet contenders at NJ golf club
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is welcoming a parade of officials at the white-pillared clubhouse of his New Jersey golf club this weekend as he weighs who will be in line for roles in the new administration.
Trump's Sunday schedule in Bedminster includes New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
Setting a rancorous year aside, the pugnacious billionaire put on a smiling show of goodwill Saturday with former rival Mitt Romney. But Trump did not reveal or indicate whether the 2012 Republican nominee could be in line for a cabinet post.
He also met with education activists Michelle Rhee and Betsy DeVos, as well as retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, considered a contender to lead the Pentagon.
Trump said he may announce some of his picks on Sunday.
---
Obama to meet Australia, Canada leaders before return to US
LIMA, Peru (AP) — President Barack Obama planned separate talks with the leaders of Australia and Canada before wrapping up the final foreign trip of his presidency.
Both countries helped negotiate a multinational trade agreement with the U.S. and nine other Pacific Rim countries. But Congress is unlikely to ratify the deal, dealing a blow to Obama's once high hopes of having the agreement become part of his presidential legacy.
President-elect Donald Trump says trade deals can hurt U.S. workers, and he opposes the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.
Besides participating in meetings Sunday with other world leaders attending the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Forum taking place in Peru's capital, Obama was sitting down first with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, a U.S. ally and partner in the trans-Pacific trade deal.
The president also planned to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose nation is another TPP partner.
---
Iraqi forces push on against IS in eastern Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — A top Iraqi commander said on Sunday that troops were continuing to advance toward the center of Mosul, pushing back Islamic State fighters, but slowed down by sniper fire and suicide bombings as well as concern over the safety of civilians in a city that is home to some one million people.
A few hundred civilians, meanwhile, emerged from rubble-strewn frontline neighborhoods in search of safer ground, including women and children, some of them carrying bags or small suitcases packed with belongings.
Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi told The Associated Press that his special forces were searching homes in areas retaken from IS, looking for militants and vehicles rigged to be used in suicide bombings. Troops in those areas continue to be hit by mortar and sniper fire, he said.
Another Iraqi army commander, Brig. Gen. Haidar Fadel, said a suicide car bomber hiding inside a house attempted late Saturday to drive his vehicle toward troops in the city's Tahrir neighborhood. He was shot dead and his explosives-laden car detonated at a safe distance, he added.
However, Fadel said the car exploded close to a house, causing it to collapse, killing four civilians and wounding four others.
---
Rhodes scholars for Class of 2017 announced
VIENNA, Va. (AP) — The Rhodes Trust has named the 32 American men and women chosen as Rhodes Scholars who will pursue post-graduate studies at Oxford University.
The 2017 recipients announced early Sunday were chosen from 882 applicants who were endorsed by 311 colleges and universities.
The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study at the prestigious university in England starting next October. In some instances, the scholarships may allow funding for four years.
The American students will join an international group of scholars chosen from 18 jurisdictions around the world. A total of 95 scholars will be selected worldwide this year.
The scholarships are worth about $68,000 per year.
---
South Korea prosecutors: President conspired with her friend
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors said Sunday that they believe President Park Geun-hye conspired in criminal activities of a confidante who allegedly exploited her presidential ties to amass an illicit fortune — a damning revelation that may convince opposition parties to push for Park's impeachment.
Prosecutors want to interrogate Park in person, but presidential spokesman Jung Youn-kuk, who said the investigation resembled a "character assassination" on Park, strongly hinted that the president would continue to refuse their questioning.
Prosecutors on Sunday formally charged the confidante, Park's longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, on suspicion of interfering with state affairs and bullying companies into giving tens of millions of dollars to foundations and businesses she controlled.
In a televised news conference, Lee Young-ryeol, chief prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, said that based on the evidence, "the president was collusively involved in a considerable part of the criminal activities by suspects Choi Soon-sil, Ahn Jong-beom and Jung Ho-sung." He was referring to two presidential aides who also were formally charged Sunday for allegedly helping Choi.
"However, because of the president's impunity from prosecution stated in Article 84 of the constitution, we cannot indict the president," Lee said. "The special investigation headquarters will continue to push for an investigation of the president based on this judgment."
---
Train derails in north India, killing 96 and trapping others
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 96 people were killed Sunday when 14 coaches of an overnight passenger train rolled off the track in northern India, with rescue workers using cutting torches to try to pull out survivors, police said.
Daljeet Chaudhary, a director general of police, said the death toll was likely to rise because rescue workers had yet to gain access to one of the worst-damaged coaches.
The bodies were retrieved from the mangled coaches that fell on their side after the train derailed at around 3:10 a.m., jolting awake passengers. More than 200 other passengers were injured as some coaches crumpled when they crashed into others, trapping hundreds of people inside.
"We are being very careful in using the cutting torches," Chaudhary said.
The derailment occurred near Pukhrayan, a village near the industrial city of Kanpur.
---
Infighting clouds upcoming Palestinian leadership gathering
BALATA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Hatem Abu Riziq used to prowl the narrow alleyways of the West Bank's largest refugee camp battling the Israeli army. But these days he is turning his gun's barrel toward the Palestinian leadership.
With the long-ruling Palestinian Fatah faction torn by rivalries, fierce shootouts between Palestinian security forces and Fatah-aligned gunmen have erupted in recent months, plunging the Balata camp into unrest and lawlessness.
The violence, much of it directed at a Fatah leadership seen as corrupt and out of touch, comes as the movement prepares to hold an overdue leadership conference at the end of the month and reflects a combustible power struggle between the faction's aging leader, President Mahmoud Abbas, and exiled rival Mohammed Dahlan, a former top aide who has the backing of some gunmen and disaffected Fatah activists.
"I no longer want to fight Israel. I'm not willing to die for these officials who are only taking care of their families and letting us suffer," said Abu Riziq, 30, who spent nearly seven years in an Israeli prison for assisting in a suicide bombing.
The violence has left about a dozen people dead this year. Observers warn it could spiral out of control the longer that Fatah remains divided.
---
Space station receives oldest female astronaut, bit of Mars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station gained three new residents Saturday, including the oldest and most experienced woman to orbit the world.
A bit of Mars also arrived, courtesy of a Frenchman who brought along a small piece of a Mars meteorite.
Launched Thursday from Kazakhstan, the Russian Soyuz capsule docked at the 250-mile-high outpost just an hour or two before NASA launched a weather satellite from Florida. The Soyuz delivered NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy. They joined three men already on board, one American and two Russians.
This is the third space station mission for Whitson, who at 56 is older than each of her crewmates.
She already holds the record for most time in space for a woman: nearly 400 days during her various missions. By the time she returns next spring, she should break the record for any American, man or woman.
---
8 arrests as rival protest groups clash near Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eight people were arrested on Saturday when a small group of protesters calling themselves White Lives Matter were confronted by counter-demonstrators supporting Black Lives Matter at the Texas State Capitol near where Gov. Greg Abbott had earlier dedicated a monument recognizing the contribution of African-Americans to the state.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Victor Taylor said four of the arrests were for assault, two for evading arrest, one for disorderly conduct and one for "interference with public duty." Two of those arrested were on Capitol grounds and the others on adjacent streets.
"Some protesters assaulted other protesters," Taylor said. "We don't know for sure which side they were on. A lot of them were co-mingled."
Austin police and state troopers dressed in riot gear and some mounted on horseback had tried to keep the two groups separated.
Taylor said the confrontation did not affect the unveiling of the monument, which was in a different part of the grounds. A state helicopter circled overhead.
---
Police: charges expected in death of congressman's grandson
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said charges could be announced soon in the fatal shooting of an Illinois congressman's grandson following an argument over a pair of basketball shoes.
Officer Michelle Tannehill said two juveniles are in custody and are considered suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, who was shot in the head at his home in Chicago on Friday. Wilson is the grandson of longtime U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.
"The detectives are continuing their interrogations and charges are expected," Tannehill said on Saturday night. The juveniles in custody have not been identified.
Police earlier said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over basketball shoes. Wilson knew his attackers and they may have been friends at some point.
Davis said he was told that a 15-year-old boy had traded slacks for shoes with Wilson's 14-year-old brother, but thought better of the trade and went to Wilson's house with a 17-year-old girl. He said the pair forced their way in the house and argued with Wilson before the boy pulled a gun and fired.
