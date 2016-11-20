What’s a deep-sea sub doing in the middle of Kansas?

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

1:53 Trump's White House

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge