Ex-SD police chief gets life term in fiancee's 2009 killing

1:18 Charlotte's airport will be busy this Thanksgiving Pause

0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:04 The Mitey Riders program

1:37 Cam Newton feeds 800 kids, does Mannequin Challenge

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday