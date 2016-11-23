Website aims to track college professors who ‘advance leftist propaganda’

Do you have a college professor who is advancing a radical, leftist agenda?
A new website wants to know about them, but social media users have already flooded the site with fictional profs who fit the bill.
Professor Watchlist says its mission is to “expose and document college professors who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom.” Professor Watchlist accepts tips, but claims to “only publish profiles on incidents that have already been reported somewhere else.” More than 100 professors are listed on the site.
The website is run by a conservative nonprofit, Turning Point USA, which promotes fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government to students and bills itself as the largest and fastest growing youth organization in America. Turning Point USA was founded by Charlie Kirk.
Turning Point USA says it “will continue to fight for free speech and the right for professors to say whatever they wish.” But it says students and parents deserve to know names of professors who “advance a radical agenda.”
A profile on the site by Inside Higher Ed chronicles some of the problems with the list.
The Professor Watchlist website is already drawing criticism and derision on social media.
Every American scholar should demand to be on the #ProfessorWatchList. As a life-long conservative, I can't imagine anything more Soviet.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 22, 2016
A Twitter hashtag #trollprofwatchlist popped up, and users displayed some of the “professors” they submitted to the site — like John Keating from Dead Poet’s Society, Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series and Indiana Jones.
One user submitted Jesus Christ to the list, claiming “this teacher hangs out with lepers, prostitutes, and criminals.”
Submit your leftist professors to this watch list today. https://t.co/wvqQVJXw1S pic.twitter.com/kucW7Kc0Xu— holly wood (@girlziplocked) November 23, 2016
Love #trollprofessorwatchlist: have reported Prof. Dumbledore.@AcademicsSay pic.twitter.com/ZfWrWaMyII— Mel Ramdarshan Bold (@ILoveCopyright) November 23, 2016
#trollprofwatchlist #trollprofessorwatchlist #professorwatchlist pic.twitter.com/7ILDMHQ14Q— SarahRRunge (@TwoOneSix216) November 22, 2016
