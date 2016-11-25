The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will impact the Northwest on Friday, while a separate system shifts over the East Coast.
A low pressure system will move slowly eastward over British Columbia and Washington. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward from the coast of Washington to the northwest corner of California. As this frontal boundary swings over the West Coast, it will produce strong winds, moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, the upper Intermountain West and northern California. Locally heavy snow can be expected in the southern Cascades. A ridge of high pressure should keep conditions dry from southern California to the Four Corners.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will drift eastward over the Great Lakes and northwest New England. This system will usher a mixture of rain and snow across the upper Midwest, the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England. A cold frontal boundary extending southwestward will also produce showers and high elevation snow in parts of the central Appalachians, the southern Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast. Most showers will be scattered in nature across the Southeast. Additionally, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible for portions of southern Texas and southeast New Mexico.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Thursday have ranged from a morning low of 1 degrees at Yellowstone, Wyo. to a high of 86 degrees at Sarasota, Fla.
