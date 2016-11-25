Police: Driver charged in chase that killed 3 in another car

A Pittsburgh man who led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a fiery crash that killed three people in another car has been charged with homicide and other crimes.
Allegheny County police say 22-year-old Demetrius Coleman was also driving without a license during the chase from East McKeesport into North Versailles on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say two adults and a young child in the car Coleman hit were killed when it burst into flames at the busy intersection of Routes 30 and 48.
Police say Coleman had been stopped for making an illegal left turn, but sped away as officers learned he was wanted in a drug case.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Coleman, who remained in police custody at UPMC Mercy hospital Wednesday.
