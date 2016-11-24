The new frontier for drone warfare: Under the oceans

1:51 Officer Stephen Sterrett honored with Thanksgiving dinner Pause

1:04 The Mitey Riders program

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

2:12 Carolina Panthers light up purr-fect tree

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:34 Steve Clifford on injuries