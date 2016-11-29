National

November 29, 2016 4:55 PM

Alright, alright! College students order rides, Matthew McConaughey picks them up

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

AUSTIN

Some University of Texas students got a surprise Monday night when an Oscar-winning actor gave them a ride home in a golf cart.

Matthew McConaughey, a UT Distinguished Alumnus, volunteered some time Monday night to give rides to UT students who didn’t want to walk home alone at night.

Last year, the student government started SURE Walk, or Students United for Rape Elimination, which offers students someone to walk home with safely after dark.

McConaughey volunteered with Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving in Austin before lending a hand Monday at his alma mater, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

View more video

Nation & World Videos