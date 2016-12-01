Dolly Parton offers $1,000 per month to help homeless Tennessee fire victims

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:11 Weight loss surgery for kids

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?