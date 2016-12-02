Racial slurs get ‘Huck Finn’ and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ banned from schools, again

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims Pause

14:57 Poetry, racism and hope with Donovan Livingston

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge