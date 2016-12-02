One mall shows ‘Santa comes in many different colors’

14:57 Poetry, racism and hope with Donovan Livingston Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:51 Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf apologizes to Senate Banking Committee

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting