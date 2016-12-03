Missing wife, daughters of Gatlinburg man believed to be dead in fire, family says

Michael Reed just wanted to find his wife and two daughters. But as wildfires swept through eastern Tennessee and Reed’s hometown of Gatlinburg, he and his son, who were out of town, eventually lost contact with the rest of their family.
Reed’s desperation to find his family in the face of continued destruction that has displaced thousands and caused extensive damage quickly caught the attention of social media and was covered by national media outlets. A GoFundMe page set up on the Reeds’ account has raised more than $17,000.
But on Saturday, the devestating news broke: Reed’s wife, Constance, and his daughters, Lily and Chloe, are believed to be dead, according to multiple media outlets who have spoken with the family.
In a press conference, the Reeds’ church pastor, Phillip Morris, announced that the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department had found and identifed the body of Constance Reed but had no official word on the daughters.
However, relatives of the family told the Knokville News Sentinel that two bodies were also recovered next to Constance’s, and the family believes them to be those of Lily and Chloe Reed.
“With profound sadness that is now a part of my soul I am sorry to share the passing of Constance, Chloe and Lily," Constance’s father, Grant Reed, posted on Facebook, according to the Sentinel. "Please continue to pray for my son Michael and his son Nichols.”
Constance’s mother, Jeannie Garnder, confirmed the news to WATE, although the family is still waiting for the medical examiner to officially identify the bodies.
Please pray for a peaceful heart for this family...simply devastating news. #WATE #PrayForGatlinburg pic.twitter.com/q3ZDvovPum— Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) December 3, 2016
Michael Reed last spoke to his wife on Monday evening. While attempting to drive back to Gatlinburg with his son, Reed was prevented by police from returning for his own safety, according to CNN. In his last phone conversation with her, Reed said his wife told him she could see the advancing fire and he told her to call 911 and flee, per WATE.
Since then, he has returned to where his home, now completely burned, once stood, and said there were signs his family escaped.
On social media, users expressed sadness and solidarity with the family as news of the deaths spread.
My prayers are definitely with Michael Reed. God bless him and his son.— Ash (@Ash_Eldridge) December 3, 2016
May the Lord wrap his loving arms around Michael Reed, his family & the entire community & give them the strength to recover from this— Sheryle (@Sheryle1122) December 3, 2016
Absolutely heartbreaking to hear that Michael Reed's wife and two daughters were killed in the fire trying to flee by foot. Just awful.— ((WIVK Jimmy)) (@wivkjimmy) December 3, 2016
