Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Washington make college football playoffs

0:52 March for Love Pause

2:10 Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks | Previewing Sunday's NFL game

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall