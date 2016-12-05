Snowden ‘not counting’ on getting a pardon from Obama

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper Pause

3:02 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

3:38 We'll be there

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

3:25 Fashion designer Aubrey Busek

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:54 Russell Wilson on how key return of center Justin Britt was to Seahawks' offense