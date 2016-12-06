More beauty products marketed to black women are toxic, study finds

1:03 Operation Christmas Child Pause

1:35 #GIVINGTUESDAYCLT Results Unveiling

2:10 Here's how NOT to deep fry a turkey

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

1:59 Trump's White House

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

1:00 NC Lottery leader defends security procedures