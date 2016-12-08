National

Jurors deliberating in fatal 2-by-4 beating trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a man accused of beating a Rhode Island junk car dealer to death with a two-by-four over a deal gone wrong.

Prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments Wednesday in the murder and assault trial of 50-year-old Daniel Lastarza in Providence.

Prosecutors say the July 2014 altercation that led to the death of 34-year-old Jonathan Stack started as an argument over a bogus sale at Stack's North Providence car dealership that involved Lastarza and another man.

Prosecutors say Stack and his employee confronted Lastarza's friend at a bar. They say the altercation moved outside and Lastarza struck Stack and his employee with a two-by-four.

Lastarza and his lawyer maintain that Lastarza was trying to save his friend's life during the fight.

