He made her breakfast and asked her to leave. She did, after setting his house on fire

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death Pause

1:30 Carolyn Parsons keeps memory of daughter Erica Parsons alive

0:32 Police motorcade arrives for fallen officer's funeral

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

6:16 Police Chief: 'He absolutely was in possession of a handgun'

1:18 Charlotte police release body camera video of Keith Lamont Scott shooting

1:21 Hornets' Kemba Walker on injury

1:42 Cam Newton's numbers are down, why?

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat