He rescued a stranger’s dogs – 1 blind, 1 deaf – then turned his attention to the fire

1:21 Hornets' Kemba Walker on injury Pause

1:42 Cam Newton's numbers are down, why?

1:37 Spirit of Christmas

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

5:26 The fisherman's defense: revisiting the Yarmolenko case

2:52 Making peppermint candy