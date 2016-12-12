10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday.
1. WHO TRUMP TAPPED FOR TOP DIPLOMAT
Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson is picked to lead the State Department, dismissing concerns about the businessman's close ties with Russia.
2. TRUMP REMAINS SKEPTICAL OF CIA'S RUSSIA HACKING CLAIM
The president-elect re-emphasizes that he does not accept the conclusion that the Kremlin tried to disrupt the election in his favor.
3. WHERE PRESIDENTIAL RECOUNTS END
Wisconsin recount confirms Trump win, and federal judge reject's Green-Party backed request for paper-ballot recount in Pennsylvania.
4. HOW THE FED MIGHT ADJUST RATES THIS WEEK
Economists and investors expect the central bank to raise key rate by modest quarter-point, which could lead to slightly higher rates on some consumer and business loans.
5. REPORT RAPS LACK OF TRANSPARENCY IN FIGHT VS ISLAMIC STATE
A non-governmental group says coalition airstrikes have killed at least 1,500 civilians in Iraq — far greater than the death toll of 173 U.S. officials reported.
6. 4 YEARS AFTER SANDY HOOK, GUN CONTROL ADVOCATES BYPASS WASHINGTON
Activists say they have generated enough support since the Newtown massacre to push for state-level measures like universal background checks.
7. RURAL OPIOID USE DRIVES SURGE OF DRUG-AFFECTED NEWBORNS
More U.S. infants in rural areas are being born with symptoms of withdrawal from heroin or strong prescription painkillers.
8. WHY SCIENTISTS SAY ARCTIC REINDEER ARE SHRINKING
Ecologists suggest climate change may be the cause of weight loss in reindeer on the northern island of Svalbard, Norway.
9. 'LA LA LAND' DANCES OFF WITH MOST GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS
Damien Chazelle's infectious Los Angeles musical sings its way to a leading seven Golden Globes nominations.
10. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL CREATES ANTI-HAZING, ANTI-BULLYING POLICY
That baseball hazing ritual of dressing up rookies as Wonder Woman, Hooters Girls and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is now banned, AP learns.
