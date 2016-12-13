Bucket on head, he stole a bunch of pricey pigeons. And fell off a ladder.

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death Pause

3:20 WBTV First Alert Weather 12.12.16

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:13 Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte