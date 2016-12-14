His dying wish was to marry her. A determined hospital rushed to make it happen

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:13 Hurricane Matthew hits same fishing village devastated by Hurricane Hugo 27 years ago

1:43 Showing love through service

0:30 Yellen: 'Fully my intention' to stay as Federal Reserve chair

1:47 Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh

1:20 500 laptops given to CMS students

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat