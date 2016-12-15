Slick and stranded: Oregon drivers fetch cars stuck in snow

A bicyclist is surrounded by heavy traffic as a snow storm forces commuters to leave the city early and jam roads and freeways in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A wintry afternoon and evening is forecast for much of Oregon, with some cities expected to get a foot of snow.
Bus riders, bundled against the cold, wait for the next ride as a snow storm moves in on the area in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A wintry afternoon and evening is forecast for much of Oregon, with some cities expected to get a foot of snow.
Traffic along the Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 interchange ramps are jammed after a snow storm moved in on the area in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A wintry afternoon and evening is forecast for much of Oregon, with some cities expected to get a foot of snow.
People maneuver on slick roads as a snow storm moves in on the area in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A wintry afternoon and evening is forecast for much of Oregon, with some cities expected to get a foot of snow.
An emergency vehicle fights through heavy traffic as a snow storm moves in on the area in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A wintry afternoon and evening is forecast for much of Oregon, with some cities expected to get a foot of snow.
A lone bicyclist maneuvers on slick roads after a snow storm moved in on the area in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A wintry afternoon and evening is forecast for much of Oregon, with some cities expected to get a foot of snow.
A Memorial Middle School student grabs an icicle while preparing to head home from school on Wednesday Dec. 14, 2016 in Albany, Ore. Freezing rain in the Willamette Valley has cause several wrecks and canceled evening school activities.
A bronze statue of the University of Oregon Duck sports an icy bill on its perch outside Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., Wednesday, December 14, 2016. The winter storm crept south up the Willamette Valley, the most populous part of Oregon, before reaching Portland, first hitting Eugene and then Salem.
Abandoned cars litter the side of NW Barnes Road near St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Abandoned cars litter the side of NW Barnes Road near St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Students play in the snow at Bush Elementary after the Salem-Keizer School District let out students two hours early because of snow on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
Police meter traffic onto the Marion Street Bridge in an attempt to prevent pileups as snow falls over Salem, Ore., on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
Abby Sell, a first grader, tries to catch snowflakes on her tongue after the Salem-Keizer School District let out students two hours early because of snow on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
Summer Street NE is quiet as packed snow covers the roads in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Reports of up to five inches of snow fell in the Salem area on Wednesday, with more snow flurries coming on Thursday morning.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205, in Wilsonville, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars.
Trucker Francisco Gutierrez, from Sacramento, Calif., chains up on I-205, in Wilsonville, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars.
People survey the damage from last night's storm at The Maples apartments in Eugene, Ore, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Amelia Judkins helps clean off her neighbors cars at the Maples apartments in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Downed lines bear the weight of a thick sheen of ice in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, December 15, 2016. A winter storm left tree and lines coated in ice causing many of them to come down.
Doug Heer checks out an ice-encrusted tree along Barber Drive in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, before cutting it back to make way for traffic to pass. An ice storm in the Willamette Valley caused the downing of hundreds of trees and loss of power to residents in the region.
A Lane County Sheriffs deputy works to remove a car that crashed in the Maxwell pond on Northwest Express Way in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Abandoned cars line the side of I-405 as commuters work their way into town in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars.
Christian Valovdinos, left, helps his friend Erick Daza put snow chains on Daza's girlfriend's car Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Lake Oswego, Ore. Daza said his girlfriend had to abandon her car the night before after she could not get up a slick hill and was eventually brought home by a helpful stranger six hours after she left work and got trapped in a heavy snowstorm that shut down the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area late Wednesday.
A postal truck passes a car with a warning written in snow in a rear window in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars.
Commuters travel under a warning sign as they work their way down Highway 26 in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their cars.
A tow truck driver prepares to tow an abandoned truck as another vehicle passes by after an overnight snowstorm caught commuters off guard in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic, causing many commuters to abandon their vehicles.
Peter Wasak and daughter Michelle Wasak feed a parking meter that got turned sideways when a tree fell outside St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Pearl St. during an ice storm that took hold in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Resident Dan West loads sandbags distributed by the City of Glendora, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, ahead of possible flooding in the area. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday.
A woman carries an umbrella as she walks near the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season has already hit parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and is expected to bring high tides and strong wind gusts that could snarl the evening commute and cause problems throughout the region, forecasters said.
