Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shootings

2:14 Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island Pause

0:59 Opening day at Salvation Army's Christmas Store

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

2:29 Mecklenburg DA presents awards to civilians and law enforcement

0:25 Uptown chopper evac time-lapse

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook