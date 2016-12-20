National

December 20, 2016 11:16 PM

Volcano eruption in Aleutian Islands sparks aviation alert

The Associated Press

The Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued its highest level of alert for aviation after what it says was a brief eruption of a volcano on the Aleutian Islands on Tuesday.

The observatory says pilots reported the Bogoslof volcano on Bogoslof Island, which is part of the Aleutian Islands, erupted about 4 p.m. Alaska time.

The pilots told the observatory that a volcanic ash cloud rose to 34,000 feet.

The observatory says in a press release that satellite data show a short-lived explosion just before 4 p.m. that drifted to the south about 15 minutes later. The observatory says a subsequent pilot report at 4:50 p.m. said the volcanic activity had decreased.

