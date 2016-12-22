Cancer-stricken ‘Jeopardy!’ player wins $103K but dies before getting to see shows

Faced with a terminal diagnosis in her battle against colon cancer, Cindy Stowell saw an appearance on “Jeopardy!” in her final months as a “good opportunity” to help others struggling against the disease by donating money she might win to cancer research.
She made the most of it by winning six nights in a row and more than $103,000 in a run that ended on Wednesday’s episode.
The Austin, Texas, woman died Dec. 5 at the age of 41, eight days before her first appearance aired on Dec. 13. “Jeopardy!” sent her advance copies of three of her appearances so she could watch them in the hospital, the show said in a statement. It also expedited getting her winnings to her.
Before her August audition for the show, Stowell emailed a “Jeopardy!” producer that she didn’t have long to live and that if she were selected she’d like to donate any winnings to charities involved in cancer research.
She passed the audition and was booked for the first available taping on Aug. 31, “Jeopardy!” said. She won four games taped that day and returned for a Sept. 13 taping. She won two more games before finishing second in her final appearance.
Alex Trebek paid tribute to Stowell on Wednesday’s program. The “Jeopardy!” host called her appearance “a fulfillment of a lifelong ambition.”
The show’s executive producer, Harry Friedman, added in a statement: “Cindy came on the show with a mission. We gave her the opportunity to fulfill that mission and she made the most of it.”
In a video released by the show Wednesday night, Stowell called her appearance “a line in the sand” that she drew in her battle against the disease.
“I’m dying of cancer,” she said. “I really want the money that I win to be used to help others and so this seems like a good opportunity,”
The Cancer Research Institute tweeted its thanks to Stowell on Wednesday for donating winnings and inspiring others to do the same.
Grateful for support we've received in memory of @Jeopardy champion Cindy Stowell, who donated winnings to help advance cancer research pic.twitter.com/SJZv0oVw5t— Cancer Research Inst (@CancerResearch) December 21, 2016
Stowell came from behind to win several times during her run, which she said made the experience stressful, yet fun.
“Even when you think the odds are completely against you somehow you know, via luck or something, things can work out.”
Stowell first began watching “Jeopardy!” in the 1980s and, as a ninth grader, unsuccessfully tried out for the teen tournament. A trivia buff, she successfully passed the online test for the show in early 2016, and was invited to an in-person audition.
But Stowell was concerned about the timeline, writing to contestant producer Maggie Speak, “Do you have any idea how long it typically takes between an in person interview, and the taping date? I ask because I just found out that I don’t have too much longer to live.”
Stowell continued: “The doctor’s best guess is about 6 months. If there is the chance that I’d be able to still tape episodes of Jeopardy! if I were selected, I’d like to do that and donate any winnings to ... charities involved in cancer research,” she wrote. “If it is unlikely that the turnaround time would be that quick, then I’d like to give up my try out spot to someone else.”
Producers told Stowell to come to the in-person audition, and if she passed, she would be booked as soon as the schedule would allow.
Stowell made it through, and arrived Aug. 31 to tape the first of four games that day, which began with her unseating seven-game champion Tim Aten. She returned Sept. 13 to win two more games.
She had a high-grade fever during the taping, according to her longtime boyfriend, Jason Hess. It turned out to be a blood infection.
Her opponents didn’t know she was sick, according to the show. In fact, just a few staffers and Trebek were aware of her condition.
In the early morning hours cancer took the best friend, partner and pub trivia teammate a guy could ask for. Love you always @nanocindy pic.twitter.com/dyyUGZFlSe— Jason (@habcous) December 5, 2016
The Washington Post contributed to this story.
