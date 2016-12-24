Not so holly, jolly for travelers affected by weather

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:27 Luke Kuechly talks retirement and Pro Bowl

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

2:33 A view from above the new River District

2:26 NFL preview: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers