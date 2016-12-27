She lived a modest life. She died, leaving a children's hospital more than $279,000.

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls Pause

1:43 Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:17 Ole Mason Jar men's clothing store