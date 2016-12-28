Trump considering California’s Maldonado for agriculture secretary

1:45 Should 16 and 17 year olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:19 NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities

1:19 Charlotte Hanukkah celebration at SouthPark Mall

1:45 Forest Hill's viral holiday video on gratitude

1:43 Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

1:06 What to do when you meet a python