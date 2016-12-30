National

Police officer, suspect shot outside north Texas restaurant

WEATHERFORD, Texas

A police officer and a suspect have been shot while scuffling outside a north Texas restaurant.

Weatherford Police say the shootings occurred during "an investigative traffic stop" of a vehicle with two males and a female in it about 9:15 p.m.

Police say officers were trying to arrest one of the males on a warrant when the scuffle broke out in the parking lot of the Tequila Bar Y Grill.

Officer Chris Bumpas and the suspect, who has not been identified, were both shot and taken to a local hospital.

Police say Bumpas "is out of surgery, stable and recovering well." Details of the suspect's condition were not available.

Weatherford detectives and a Texas Ranger were investigating the incident.

