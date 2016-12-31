AP Photos: People around the world ring in 2017

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened? Pause

3:38 We'll be there

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

2:08 Feeding the Children

1:57 Belk Bowl FanFest

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:28 Kemba Walker discusses Hornets win over Heat, joining 7,000-point club

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls