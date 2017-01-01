The Latest: Search for missing Ohio plane halted for night

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte Pause

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

3:38 We'll be there

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:46 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: It's a special time to be a Tiger

1:33 First Baby of 2017

0:44 First Footin'