Recovery efforts resuming for small plane carrying 6

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte Pause

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word