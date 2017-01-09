The Latest: Coroner identifies 3 dead after shooting, fire

2:33 WBTV First Alert Weather sees a warming trend Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:24 Kemba Walker, Charlotte Ranger

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

0:26 Sleet And Snow Uptown Charlotte Time Lapse

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte