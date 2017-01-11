National

January 11, 2017 2:08 AM

New Jersey mayor rescues woman from burning home

The Associated Press
PAULSBORO, N.J.

The mayor of a New Jersey borough put his old skills to the test when he happened upon a burning home and saved a woman's life by getting her out safely.

Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson says he doesn't consider himself a hero after rescuing the woman, a shift worker who was sleeping when the blaze broke out at her home on Tuesday morning.

Stevenson has been a member of the Gloucester (GLAH'-stur) County borough's fire department since 1984 and also served as its chief for 12 years before becoming mayor.

The Democrat noticed the fire after leaving a funeral that was a block away from the smoldering home.

Fire officials say the blaze was electrical. It originated in the attic of the two-story house, which suffered extensive damage.

