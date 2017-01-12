She and her four kids built their dream home — by watching YouTube videos

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte Pause

1:01 Goodwill gets Panthers furniture

1:24 Kemba Walker, Charlotte Ranger

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

2:52 Carl Edwards steps away from racing

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy