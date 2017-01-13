‘Dangerous and disrespectful’: High school prank-gone-wrong has everyone talking

- It’s a 7-second video that has been seen by millions. And it took place at May River High School.
A school resource officer circles the track as a volleyball is thrown at her by a student. The ball connects and the officer takes a tumble as the kids laugh.
“The student wasn’t trying to make the SRO crash,” said Bluffton Police Spokesperson Joy Nelson. “It really comes down to horseplay that didn’t go exactly right.”
Following an initial story by The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette, readers were quick to share their thoughts. Many were outraged by the students’ actions, while some found humor in the situation. Here’s a sample of that response as shared on our Facebook pages.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
