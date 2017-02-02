Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s brand amid threats of boycott, citing declining sales

1:25 Interfaith Rally Pause

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

1:43 Constituents urge Sen. Tillis to reject Trump cabinet nominees

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:25 Ringling Bros. Circus arrives in Queen City

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch