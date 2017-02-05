Trump supporters see a kindred spirit in Patriots’ come-from-behind victory

President Donald Trump’s relationship with the New England Patriots has been well-documented: He considers their star quarterback to be a personal friend, he picked them to win the Super Bowl on Sunday and he has sided with them against the team’s most notorious enemy: commissioner Roger Goodell.
But unlike Trump, the Patriots entered Sunday’s game as the favorites, limiting the similarities one might draw between the two.
The Patriots took care of that Sunday, going down 21-0 at one point. Suddenly, the Atlanta Falcons looked unstoppable. But at that moment, Donald Trump Jr. took a moment to note something.
Where have I seen stats like this before??? https://t.co/2KNR5BlTFE— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2017
Going into the Nov. 8 election, the New York Times had Trump as the major underdog, giving Democrat Hillary Clinton an 85 percent chance of victory.
But sure enough, New England rallied for the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. And Trump supporters who supported the Patriots gleefully celebrated their second shocking victory in four months.
Don't worry Mr. President, I got this. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rBhRiuFwzi— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2017
I look forward to the Brady=Trump memes. #SuperBowl #Brady #Trump— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2017
@DonaldJTrumpJr Have you ever seen a single picture with SO MUCH WINNING? #MAGA https://t.co/VpWTa069nk pic.twitter.com/RkhxBbu2Rg— The Will To Win (@TWTWsports) February 6, 2017
Patriots probability of winning down to 0.3% during one point in second half? Sports analogous to elections recently. #patriots #trump— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 6, 2017
Just like GOD was with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump— Italians For Trump (@Italians4Trump) February 6, 2017
GOD was with the @Patriots tonight!
Congrats @Patriots! #SuperBowl #SuperBowlSunday
Trump blessed Brexit & it won. Then LeBron & the Cavs won. Then he won the election. Now, he blessed the Patriots. It's science. #SuperBowl— CHAR (@TrueCharLen) February 6, 2017
Patriots Hell of a comeback Tom Brady Patriotism & Freedom Wins! pic.twitter.com/55Ea6BDAEb— Trump Street Team FL (@ChatRevolve) February 6, 2017
Congratulations #Patriots— Vote Trump Pics (@VoteTrumpPics) February 6, 2017
It Sure Felt Like November 8th!#SuperBowl #MAGA pic.twitter.com/fmiuZRNfmI
Trump himself tweeted his congratulations to the Patriots and bestowed high praise on them, saying they were “total winners.”
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
Comments