Today in History

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest Pause

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:37 Over 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement