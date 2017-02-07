He took one 'lucky shot.' And now two deer are free.

1:37 Robert Yates talks about cancer diagnosis Pause

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:33 Drone video above the new River District

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy