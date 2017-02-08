Canadian man gets pulled over by cops – for driving a Zamboni

A farmer trying to clear roads near a town on Vancouver Island got pulled over by police Monday night because he was driving a Zamboni.
Police in Central Saanich, B.C. issued a warning to Marko Kardum, explaining that it was illegal to drive the ice resurfacing machine on a residential road.
CTV News reported that Kardum had purchased the used Zamboni for $300 at auction because he wanted to keep roads on his farm clear in the winter.
He wanted to clear snowy roads. So he hopped on his Zamboni... until police pulled him over. Full story @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/D6onczbUwG— Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) February 8, 2017
Kardum told Global BC he was just trying to help his aunt and neighbors. Southern Vancouver Island was hit by heavy snow and near blizzard conditions Monday.
Police told Kardum they got a complaint that “someone was trying to make ice, or a rink,” Kardum said. The real problem was the Zamboni was not insured.
“I think this is our first Zamboni call, that I’m aware of anyway,” said Cpl. Dan Cottingham of Central Saanich Police Department. “He had great intentions, obviously, to try to clear the snow, but it is a motor vehicle and it needs to be insured. If someone was to crash into him, there’s liability issues there.”
Photos of the driver quickly went viral and were shared on several social media outlets.
“Pretty sure they were designed to clear snow…give this man a beer!” one person said.
