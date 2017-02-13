The Latest: Storm cancels schools, flights in New Hampshire

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt Pause

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests

1:25 Steve Clifford breaks down Hornets' loss to Clippers

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

2:49 Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy