Trump takes a Twitter break, and the world wonders what’s he trying to say?

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county Pause

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

1:16 Remembering Josue Javier Diaz

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

1:25 Steve Clifford breaks down Hornets' loss to Clippers