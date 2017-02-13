75 years after World War II internments, Japanese Americans hope history will not repeat

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county Pause

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

2:02 Cornelius Black History Month Celebration

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word