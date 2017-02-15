He killed her boyfriend and chained her up, but the horror was just beginning, woman says

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting Pause

2:10 A Sharpe Knife

2:03 CMS names building for Elizabeth "Libby" Randolph

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

1:43 CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?