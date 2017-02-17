Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

0:44 More Than 1000 March In Uptown

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

1:10 Twilight takeoffs

2:08 Feeding the Children

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

2:29 UNC student mocks Duke's Grayson Allen in trippy parody video

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns