AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest Pause

1:37 Over 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

1:10 Twilight takeoffs

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City