When doctors gave him no hope, paralyzed deputy found more than enough to share

One bullet hit just above the belly button and went through his spine.
Another sliced open his right forearm and hit the shoulder of the young Bibb County sheriff’s deputy.
Doctors didn’t think 24-year-old Phillip Mann would survive the gunshot wounds.
Neither did he.
“I thought it was over with,” Mann said recently.
It was 40 years ago that Mann and bailiff Thomas “T.G.” Champion were wounded in a shootout with a suspect.
Just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 18, 1977, Mann was finishing up paperwork at the close of the midnight shift in the old sheriff’s office at the courthouse.
There was a dust-up in the food stamp office of the Department of Family and Children Services, then located in the Grand building next door on Mulberry Street.
“Be careful when you go over there,” former Chief Deputy James Avera told Mann.
Jackie Daniel Bassett had been mistakenly released from Central State Hospital as he was awaiting trial on drug charges and a probation violation related to his 20-year criminal record.
The 39-year-old’s offenses included armed robbery, kidnapping and threatening the life of President Lyndon B. Johnson from behind the walls of the prison in Reidsville.
That Friday, Bassett was upset after his eligibility for benefits was questioned. As Mann and Lt. Billy Guy tried to handcuff him, Bassett grabbed Guy’s gun and started shooting. One of the bullets broke Champion’s shoulder as Mann also was shot.
Falling to the floor, Mann grabbed his own .357 Magnum service revolver. As he hit the ground, the cylinder dislodged and Mann had to stick the bullets back in before firing.
“It was like slow motion. Like the ‘Six Million Dollar Man,’ ” Mann recalled.
Two bullets from Mann’s gun hit Bassett, but the fatal shot in the man’s abdomen was self-inflicted from Guy’s weapon, a coroner’s inquest ruled.
The deputies’ actions were ruled justified. The men were praised for initially secluding Bassett away from the public areas, possibly saving others from the gunfire.
The shooting made national news.
“At the time, stuff like that didn’t happen in little towns,” Mann said. “If you stop and think about it, it was one of the worst things to happen in Macon.”
Mann’s aunt heard about her nephew’s ordeal from Paul Harvey on the radio.
His wife, Elaine, got a call at her office at Armstrong Tile telling her to get to the hospital.
“I picked up my purse and told everybody I’d be right back,” she said, thinking he was not seriously hurt.
She wouldn’t return to work for six months.
Doctors quickly knew Mann would never walk again.
Four decades later, the now 64-year-old whips around in a power chair at his home in north Macon. A “Back the Blue” sign adorns the front lawn in the wake of the recent wave of officer shootings.
“Sometimes we cry,” Elaine Mann said of the emotions that surface when other law enforcement families are suffering.
Back in 1977 as doctors were trying to save Mann’s life, he wrote down two questions while hooked up to tubes.
“Am I gonna die? Can I retire?”
He didn’t do either. Nor did he become the invalid that doctors predicted.
After extensive therapy in the early days of the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, he learned how to live again without the use of his legs.
From his wheelchair, he returned to work in the records department and radio room of the sheriff’s office until he retired in 2001.
Never content to be idle, Mann pushed himself as a wheelchair athlete to compete in the Boston Marathon and qualified for the 1989 World Wheelchair Games in England, where he placed second in the 200-meter race and third in the 400-meter.
Years and years of pushing the wheels and using his arms to move himself out of the chair have taken their toll on Mann’s wrists. He’s taking cortisone shots and getting hand splints.
“Just some of the battle scars,” he said. “You just do the best you can with what you’ve got.”
Despite living more than two-thirds of his life without his legs, regret does not seem to be part of his vocabulary.
“He goes to bed happy. He wakes up happy,” said the woman who has been by his side since their high school days at Willingham and McEvoy.
‘GOD ... WATCHED OVER US’
Looking back, Mann believes God was trying to get hold of him that day.
Chaplain Jimmy Waters walked alongside the stretcher at the hospital and asked: “Do you know the Lord?”
“All I want to do is tell my wife goodbye,” he replied, dodging the question.
Not long into his recovery, Mann started going to church.
Deputies were always visiting, boosting his spirits and letting him know he was not alone.
“It’s God that watched over us and gave us patience,” he realized.
As they were preparing to adopt children, the unexpected happened. Elaine got pregnant — something no one thought was possible.
They have two grown daughters and a granddaughter.
Mann still gets together with his law enforcement buddies and attends support groups for people in wheelchairs, sharing his own story to inspire others.
In 2010, the Manns were invited on an Alaskan cruise with other patients from the world-renowned Craig Hospital. A picture of them kayaking near the mountains sits in their foyer.
“We look like normal people,” Mann said of the photo of them gliding along the water. “We have just had some great experiences as a result of being in a wheelchair.”
He visits Vineville Academy a couple times a month, where he is known as “Grandpa Mann” to his schoolteacher daughter’s students. He tells them not to be afraid of policemen and shows them there’s nothing to fear about those with physical handicaps.
“He’s a huge encourager to people in wheelchairs. That’s what he really does well,” Elaine Mann said.
Even in his dreams, Mann is in a wheelchair, which suits him fine.
“I’d rather be where I am now in a wheelchair as a believer than where I was before.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
