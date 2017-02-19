Brother of NFL star charged with rape, cyberstalking and assault

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings Pause

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns